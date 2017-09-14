Holistic doctor stabbed to death in Kansas; suspect arrested
WICHITA, Kan. — A doctor has been stabbed to death at his holistic practice in Kansas and a suspect is in custody.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the doctor was stabbed multiple times around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and left dying in the parking lot behind the east Wichita clinic. Authorities have not released the doctor's name or other details.
According to the Sedgwick County Jail book report, the 21-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday night and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police Lt. Drew Seiler says the man entered the practice to talk with a doctor and that "one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times" during the conversation.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
