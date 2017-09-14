Hospital staff took photos of patient with item in genitals
BEDFORD, Pa. — The Health Department has cited a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital where staff took photos and videos of a patient being treated for a foreign object lodged in their genitals.
Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2xB1J8n ) reports an employee came forward to complain about the images circulating around the hospital. Another employee told investigators there were so many people crammed into an operating room taking photos on Dec. 23 that it was "like a cheerleader-type pyramid."
The Health Department says the hospital suspended one doctor for seven days and another for 28 days. It is also replacing the hospital's nursing director for surgical services.
