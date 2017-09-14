House passes bill targeting gang members for deportation

WASHINGTON — The House has passed legislation that would make membership in a criminal gang grounds for deportation.

Supporters describe the measure as a tool that law enforcement can use to remove members of the violent street gang MS-13.

But opposing lawmakers say the bill will promote racial profiling and could lead to the deportation of innocent, non-gang members.

The bill passed by a largely party-line vote of 233-175. The White House has endorsed the Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.