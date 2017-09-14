How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

It was a split decision on Wall Street on Thursday as gains in a handful of industrial and health care companies largely outweighed sluggishness elsewhere in the market, including the technology sector.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2.75 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,495.62.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.30 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,203.48.

The Nasdaq composite declined 31.10 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,429.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 1.87 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,425.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.19 points, or 1.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 405.69 points, or 1.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 68.89 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 25.59 points, or 1.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 256.79 points, or 11.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,440.88 points, or 12.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,045.97 points, or 19.4 per cent .