Hurricane Max forms off southern Mexico, eyes landfall
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit land later today.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Max has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
The storm is located about 55 miles (85
A hurricane warning was in effect for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado on Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health