Japan: North Korea threat to sink Japan is 'outrageous'

TOKYO — Japan's top government spokesman has called a North Korean threat to sink Japan with a nuclear bomb extremely provocative and outrageous.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (yo-SHEE'-hee-deh SOO'-gah) said Thursday that the statement distributed by North Korea's state news service "significantly escalates tensions in the region."

The statement from a group called the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee attacked the United States for leading a push for stronger U.N. sanctions against North Korea, as well as Japan for joining the U.S. campaign.