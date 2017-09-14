Jitters as Russia-Belarus war games set to begin
MINSK, Belarus — Military officials in Belarus are seeking to calm Western fears about major war games taking place with Russia, hours before they are due to get underway.
Russia and Belarus have said that the exercises, which will last until Sept. 20, will involve 5,500 Russian and 7,200 Belarusian troops.
Tensions between Moscow and the West have spiraled since Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
