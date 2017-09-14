Longtime Trump ally Stone to appear before House intel panel

WASHINGTON — A longtime adviser to President Donald Trump says he will appear before the House intelligence committee on Sept. 26.

The adviser is Roger Stone, a Republican strategist who has known Trump for many years and informally advised him during the 2016 campaign.

The panel's proceedings typically are closed, though Stone asked previously for his appearance to be public. He says he's asking for the "immediate release" of transcripts from his appearance so there will be "no confusion or misinformation" about his appearance.