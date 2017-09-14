Man convicted in fatal crash while high on computer cleaner

PATERSON, N.J. — A man accused of being high on cleaning chemicals from an aerosol can when he crashed his pickup truck into a New Jersey farmers market, killing a woman, has been convicted of criminal charges.

James Woetzel was convicted of charges including aggravated manslaughter on Thursday in the death of 58-year-old Donna Wine in Hawthorne in August 2014.

Defence attorneys had argued investigators obtained a blood sample without getting Woetzel's consent. But the judge ruled the sample was taken after Woetzel knowingly and voluntarily provided his consent.

The sample showed he was high from diflouroethane, a chemical found in computer cleaner.