Markets Right Now: Tech and health care stocks stumble

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slipping, with technology and health care companies taking some of the biggest losses.

Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen dropped 3.1 per cent Thursday and McKesson fell 2.8 per cent .

Facebook gave up 1.3 per cent . Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor fell 2.7 per cent after the U.S. government blocked a Chinese government-financed firm from buying it, citing national security grounds.

Energy companies rose as the price of U.S. crude oil rose to $50 for the first time in a month.

Stock indexes closed at record highs the last two days.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index sank 6 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,491.