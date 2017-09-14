Merkel calls for German automakers to regain consumer trust

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "a lot of trust has been destroyed" in the country's automakers by the diesel emissions cheating scandal and they need to regain it quickly.

Merkel opened the Frankfurt auto show Thursday, telling car manufacturers that theirs was a key industry of "huge importance" for Germany's economy.

She said that the cars on display in Frankfurt were a "window into the future" of new technologies, including cleaner combustion engines, hybrids and full-electric cars.

To succeed, she says, automakers must "regain their credibility and trust as quickly as possible."