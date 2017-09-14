Moab man drowns in Colorado River while trying to save child

A news release by the Grand County Sheriff's Office says James Laverne Gregoire was attempting to bring a child back to safety, when he was heard yelling that he was having cramps before going underwater. A dive team from the Moab Fire Department retrieved Gregoire's body on Wednesday from a depth of 10 feet (3 metres ), about 30 feet (9 metres ) away from the shore of a beach near Moab, where his family had been.