Nestle buys into high-end coffee buzz with Blue Bottle

NEW YORK — Nestle says it bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end coffee company.

Big companies have been hot for premium coffee: Peet's Coffee & Tea bought Stumptown two years ago, and also took a majority stake in Intelligentsia weeks later. And coffee chain Starbucks has been opening high-end Reserve stores.

Swiss-based Nestle, which already owns coffee brands Nescafe and Nespresso, says Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle will help it boost its coffee business in the United States. Blue Bottle has about 40 cafes in New York, San Francisco and other big cities.