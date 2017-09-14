Pharmacist charged with trying to kill ill mom with insulin
ABINGTON, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania pharmacist tried to kill her chronically ill mother by repeatedly injecting her with insulin.
Fifty-year-old Donna Horger faces attempted homicide and other charges.
Her 74-year-old mother, Mary, was found unresponsive at Immaculate Mary Nursing Home in Philadelphia, then moved to Abington Memorial Hospital with low-blood sugar in August.
Three days later, she was unconscious again. Nine days after that, she had low blood sugar again.
Tests determined insulin injections were the cause. Abington Township police say Donna Horger confessed to administering them.
She's free on bond and faces a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.
