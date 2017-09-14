Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit

LAS VEGAS — Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is returning to the public speaking circuit after being pardoned by President Donald Trump following his federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case.

Arpaio will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award this weekend in Las Vegas from a libertarian-conservative group.

But event planners have moved the appearance to an undisclosed location away from the Las Vegas Strip amid security concerns because his speech coincides with a big Mexican Independence Day city celebration on Saturday.

Arpaio is being hosted by Nevada political consultant and blogger Chuck Muth (MEU'-th).