Pittsburgh-area Kennywood Park scrapping Log Jammer at 42

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh is scrapping its Log Jammer ride after 42 years.

The ride, which features log-looking boats that float down a watery channel before plunging down a large hill into a pool, opened in 1975 as the park's first million-dollar attraction.

The park says Thursday that it has no "final decision" about what will replace the ride.

General Manager Jerome Gibas says, "It is a bittersweet decision, but one that in time will create some exciting opportunities for our guests."