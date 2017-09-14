Police: 5-year-old girl found locked in closet without food

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Police say they found a 5-year-old girl locked inside a closet in her empty North Carolina house without food or water and burns, scratches and bruises on her body.

News outlets report that Randleman police went to the house Tuesday after someone reported a child was being physically and mentally abused. Officers reached the home and called out the child's name. They asked if she was OK and she responded, "No." The officers asked if she needed help and the girl replied, "Yes."

A police statement says 33-year-old Adam Joshua Byrd and 34-year-old Crystal Dawn Carnahan were charged with negligent child abuse and other crimes.