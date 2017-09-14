Police: Domestic violence leaves 3 Sacramento kids dead
A
A
Share via Email
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say they're looking for a man in connection with the deaths of three children found in a California apartment Wednesday night after what they called a "domestic violence incident."
Sacramento's KXTV (http://bit.ly/2vVJK88 ) reports officers with the West Sacramento Police Department say a woman found at the scene who is being questioned by police is also considered a victim of domestic violence.
Police say they're looking for a 33-year-old man from West Sacramento and his vehicle.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
Manitobans must pay health premiums or face cuts to services: premier
-
Durham cop blames ‘political correctness’ in prosecution alleging homophobic comment
-
Why tyndall stone rocks: The history behind Winnipeg's downtown buildings