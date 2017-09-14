Police: State trooper beat, strangled woman at his home
A
A
Share via Email
BRADENVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper who police say assaulted a woman has been suspended without pay.
The Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2xAx9vt ) 37-year-old Trooper Chad Corbett has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Police say Corbett hit, kicked, strangled and sexually abused a 36-year-old woman at his Derry Township home earlier this month. Corbett was arrested Sep. 4.
Corbett had been assigned to Troop A's Kiski Valley Station before his suspension.
An attorney is not listed for Corbett. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
___
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
Toronto Real Estate Board shuts down local man's data project
-
Halifax police say Bayers Road to reopen with one lane in either direction
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant