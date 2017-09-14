Poll: 93 per cent of Mexicans have 'no confidence' in Trump
WASHINGTON — Mexicans dislike President Donald Trump. Mucho.
According to a new poll, just 5
The survey released Thursday by the Pew Research Center said 93
The approval south of the border for Trump pales in comparison to former President Barack Obama's marks. Pew said he had the confidence of 49
"Views in Mexico are pretty made up," Margaret Vice, the
Trump's criticism of America's
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has refused to foot the bill.
An overwhelming 94
For Mexicans, negative attitudes about America go beyond Trump. Nearly two in three now have a poor opinion of the United States, the highest mark at any point in the past decade and a half. The number has more than doubled in the last two years.
At a time when Trump has channeled American frustrations over U.S. trade relations with Mexico, Mexicans have similar feelings about the economic relationship. Slightly more than half now say such ties to the U.S. are good for their country, down from 70
Mexico has been a top trade partner of the U.S. ever since the North American Free Trade Agreement was reached in the 1990s. Trump has begun a process of renegotiating the deal, alleging that it is unfair to American workers. Canada is also part of the accord.
Despite the negative perceptions of the U.S., the number of Mexicans who believe their lot would improve on the other side of the border has increased by 7 percentage points since 2015. Fifty-five
That reflects increased dissatisfaction among Mexicans about their own country and their own president.
More than eight in 10 Mexicans disapprove of the way things are going. Just over a quarter of the population has a
"Things are so bad in Mexico and they seem to be getting worse for a lot of Mexicans," Vice said.
Pew Research Center conducted its survey among 1,000 respondents in Mexico from March 2 to April 10. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.
