Princess Diana's silver card case sells for almost $21,000
BOSTON — A sterling silver card case that belonged to Britain's late Princess Diana has sold at auction for nearly $21,000.
The ornately designed case with leather interior pockets was a gift to Diana from her grandmother. It fetched the highest price out of 79 items connected to the British royal at an auction that ended Wednesday, conducted by Boston-based RR Auction.
The case was among belongings Diana donated to charity months before her death on Aug. 31, 1997 in a Paris car crash.
Diana's handwritten French vocabulary book from her time at a Swiss finishing school sold for more than $15,000.
