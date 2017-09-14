News / World

Samsung invests in autonomous driving

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Samsung Electronics Co. says it will spend 75 million euro ($89 million) in TTTech, a Vienna, Austria-based company that provides technologies for auto networks and safety controls to Audi cars and others.

The Thursday announcement to invest in a partner company of Audi AG comes as the South Korean company completed its acquisition of Harman. Samsung said it created a business unit at Harman to be tasked with autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems.

Samsung's investment in TTTech is the first investment from its $300 million fund to strengthen its technology pool for autonomous driving, such as artificial intelligence and security.

Samsung is the world's largest maker of memory chips and smartphones.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular