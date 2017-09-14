South Korea says North has fired another missile
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.
The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.
South Korea's
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health