Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park
DALLAS — Crews arranged by Dallas officials have removed a statue of Robert E. Lee from a pedestal in a park named for the Confederate general.
In an unannounced move, a large crane was brought through the city by a police escort to Lee Park, where it lifted the large statue from its pedestal on Thursday.
City officials said in a statement that an art conservator monitored the proper handling of the statue, and police tactical officers with automatic rifles provided security.
The Dallas City Council voted Sept. 6 to remove the statue but was met with a series of delays, including a brief court stay obtained by a pro-Confederacy group and a collision between a semitrailer and a crane assigned to remove the statue.
The truck driver was killed.
