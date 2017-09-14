Stepdad eyes man's stress disorder in mom's hospital killing
CONCORD, N.H. — The stepfather of a man charged with killing his 70-year-old mother while she was in a New Hampshire hospital says the man had a long history of erratic and violent
Bob Ferriere tells The Associated Press that Travis Frink struggled for the past decade with PTSD after he returned from the military with a traumatic brain injury. He says when Frink was not on his medication he would go "wacko," beating people up and threatening others with a gun. He says Frink lost three or four jobs.
Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is accused of fatally shooting Pamela Ferriere on Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she was being treated for an aneurysm.
Frink has pleaded not guilty to murder.
