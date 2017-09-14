Stepdad eyes man's stress disorder in mom's hospital killing

CONCORD, N.H. — The stepfather of a man charged with killing his 70-year-old mother while she was in a New Hampshire hospital says the man had a long history of erratic and violent behaviour he blamed on post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military.

Bob Ferriere tells The Associated Press that Travis Frink struggled for the past decade with PTSD after he returned from the military with a traumatic brain injury. He says when Frink was not on his medication he would go "wacko," beating people up and threatening others with a gun. He says Frink lost three or four jobs.

Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is accused of fatally shooting Pamela Ferriere on Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she was being treated for an aneurysm.