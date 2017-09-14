Student brought to hospital from university fraternity dies

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana coroner has confirmed the death of an 18-year-old man who was brought to a hospital from a university fraternity house.

East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Dr. Beau Clark said Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver died Thursday. An autopsy was planned for Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge-based public university released a statement saying school officials were "aware of an incident" Wednesday night "involving a fraternity." The university said it was investigating.