Tall tail: Record-setting cats share home near Detroit
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Here's a very tall tail: Two record-setting cats are living together near Detroit.
Arcturus Aldebaran Powers holds the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48
The cats live in Farmington Hills with Will and Lauren Powers. Guinness says they sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter.
Will Powers told The Detroit News that people often want to have photos taken with the cats, so they ask them for donations for the shelter.
He says both cats are about 2 years old. MLive.com reports that Arcturus could keep growing until age four or five.
