Tension builds in Spain as Catalans defy Madrid over ballot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — A mounting confrontation between Catalan and Spain's national leaders over a planned independence referendum in the Catalonia region is gripping Spain.
Spain's central government is using judicial measures to try to stop the planned Oct. 1 ballot, which it insists is unconstitutional, but regional authorities are trying to sidestep the legal obstacles.
Regional president Carles Puigdemont tells broadcaster TV3 the national government in Madrid has created a "climate of hostility and paranoia" around the planned ballot.
Meanwhile, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria says Thursday no dialogue is possible with the Catalan authorities until they back down from their plans for a vote.
A judge shut down the referendum
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
Halifax police say Bayers Road to reopen with one lane in either direction
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health