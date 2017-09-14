Texas nursing home that kept residents in floodwaters raided
A
A
Share via Email
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police have raided a Southeast Texas nursing home where police found elderly residents kept in floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey.
KFDM-TV of Beaumont-Port Arthur reports Port Arthur police executed a search warrant Thursday at the Lake Arthur Place, where officers say 74 elderly residents were stranded in floodwaters on Aug. 30.
A police affidavit obtained by the station said administrative director Jeff Rosetta resisted efforts to evacuate the
The affidavit says Rosetta's resistance to police efforts to evacuate the
Calls to Lake Arthur Place and Rosetta's home went unanswered.
___
Information from: KFDM-TV, http://www.kfdm.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'I'm tired:' Calgarian says Cranston traffic is adding 30 minutes to commute
-
Toronto Real Estate Board shuts down local man's data project