The Latest: Deaths at nursing home sound alarms after Irma
A
A
Share via Email
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):
3 a.m.
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.
Victims Wednesday at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills were as old as 99, and there were worries the count could grow.
Sen. Bill Nelson called the deaths "inexcusable."
Elsewhere in South Florida, other alarms were sounded for older residents.
In Coral Gables, an apartment building was evacuated after authorities said its lack of power made it unsafe for elderly tenants.
And at the huge, 15,000-resident Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines, where there were also widespread outages, rescue workers went door to door in the 94-degree heat checking on residents and bringing ice, water and meals.
___
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
Manitobans must pay health premiums or face cuts to services: premier
-
Durham cop blames ‘political correctness’ in prosecution alleging homophobic comment
-
Why tyndall stone rocks: The history behind Winnipeg's downtown buildings