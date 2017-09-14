The Latest: 8 soldiers injured while training at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Latest on soldiers injured in a training incident at Fort Bragg (all times local):

2 p.m.

An Army spokesman says eight soldiers were hurt during a U.S. special operations forces training exercise at Fort Bragg.

Army Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries suffered by the soldiers Thursday. They were all taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment.

Initial reports called it an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that. He says the military is trying to determine exactly what happened.

About 57,000 soldiers are attacked to Fort Bragg, which is next to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Army's Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.

___

12:20 p.m.

An explosion during a training exercise injured a number of U.S. special operations forces at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

The soldiers were taken to the Army base's Womack Army Medical Center for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Bockholt didn't yet know the number of soldiers injured or the extent of those injuries. He also could not say what exactly caused them.