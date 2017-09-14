The Latest: Man arrested in deaths of 3 California children

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on three children killed inside an apartment in Northern California (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Police say three children were killed inside an apartment in California and that their mother's husband was arrested hours later.

Sacramento television station KCRA (http://bit.ly/2x19iSz) reports that 33-year-old Robert Hodges was taken into custody after midnight Thursday.

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney says investigators have not determined if Hodges was the children's father.

Kinney says the triple-homicide happened sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday and that the initial 911 call came in as a domestic violence incident.

He says the mother witnessed Hodges kill her children, and that she was a victim of domestic violence.

No other information was released.

___

1:13 a.m.

Police say they're looking for a man in connection with the deaths of three children found in a California apartment Wednesday night after what they called a "domestic violence incident."

Sacramento's KXTV (http://bit.ly/2vVJK88 ) reports officers with the West Sacramento Police Department say a woman found at the scene who is being questioned by police is also considered a victim of domestic violence.

Police say they're looking for a 33-year-old man from West Sacramento and his vehicle.

___