The Latest: School shooting suspect to appear in court

ROCKFORD, Wash. — The Latest on a deadly school shooting in Washington state (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.

Officials say the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Classes are cancelled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.

Authorities say a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.

The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.

No motive has been offered for the shootings.

___

12:06 a.m.

Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

___