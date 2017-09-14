The Latest: Tropical Storm Norma forms in Pacific off Mexico

MEXICO CITY — The Latest on two tropical weather systems threatening Mexico (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Tropical Storm Norma has formed far off Mexico's western Pacific coast and is expected to gain strength and move toward the resort-studded Baja California peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Norma formed Thursday about 395 miles (635 kilometres ) south of the twin resorts of Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the peninsula.

The storm has winds of 40 mph (65 kph) is moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

On that track Norma could be at hurricane strength just west of Los Cabos by Monday.

Tropical Storm Max has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to make landfall later Thursday along the coast of Guerrero state. It's a region that includes the resort city of Acapulco.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the coastline between Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado. It warned that Max could still strengthen a bit before reaching land and threatened to bring "life-threatening flooding (and) rainfall" to Guerrero and Oaxaca states.