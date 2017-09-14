The Latest: Trump praises Florida recovery efforts
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
9 a.m.
President Donald Trump is praising the recovery efforts in Florida before departing for the state to survey hurricane damage from Irma.
The president tells reporters at the White House that "power is being turned on rapidly," and the state's leaders and emergency responders are doing an "amazing job" in helping the state respond to the massive storm.
His trip to Florida follows two earlier outings in which Trump reviewed Harvey recovery efforts in late August.
4:03 a.m.
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
He'll be stopping in Ft. Myers and Naples on the southwestern coast.
This is Trump's third visit in less than three weeks to a hurricane-damaged state. He visited Texas and Louisiana after Harvey struck. Trump tweeted Wednesday that he planned to meet "with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others."
The president monitored the storm over the weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.
