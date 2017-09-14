Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department says that concerns about secure communications with government agencies is what prompted Secretary Steven Mnuchin to inquire about using a government plane for his European honeymoon in August.
In a statement, the department says the request for a government plane was withdrawn because a "secure communications option was identified" without the use of a government plane.
Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton were married in June in a ceremony conducted by
Treasury's statement says that it was "imperative" that Munchin have access to secure communications when he travels.
