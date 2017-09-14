Trump plans 'busy 10 days' in Asia in November
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to travel to Asia in November.
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump says he will visit China, Japan and South Korea. He would not commit to summits that month in Vietnam and the Philippines.
Trump says he may "possibly" attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. Of the U.S.-ASEAN summit in the Philippines, he says "we're going to see."
Trump says, "It will be a busy 10 days."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health