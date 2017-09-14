Tunisia pardons thousands with corrupt pasts, amid protest

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's Parliament has adopted a hotly disputed law giving amnesty to thousands of people linked to corruption under its pre-revolution authoritarian regime.

Demonstrators protested outside the legislature saying they fear a return to Tunisia's pre-Arab Spring past. After an unusually angry debate and opposition walkout over the measure, it passed by 117 votes to nine in a Wednesday night vote.

The 90-year-old president argued the "economic reconciliation" law will improve the investment climate and help the country move forward. But critics say it's a step backward.