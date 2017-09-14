Turkish plane evacuated in Germany after telephone threat
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A Turkish Airlines plane that was taxiing toward takeoff at Cologne-Bonn airport was called back and its passengers evacuated after someone made a telephone threat against the flight.
German federal police said officials who received the call to the airport Thursday morning decided to order the aircraft searched. The plane was sent to a secure position at the airport and the 111 passengers taken to a waiting room by bus.
Police with sniffer dogs searched the aircraft, and defusal experts were called in to take a closer look at one piece of hand luggage. They gave the all-clear about 3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health