US stocks dip after record run as tech companies skid
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are falling Thursday morning after finishing at record highs the last two days. Technology and health care companies, the best-performing sectors of the market in 2017, are taking some of the biggest losses. Prices paid by consumers jumped in August, which could be a sign inflation is increasing, but it's not clear how much of a role Hurricane Harvey played in the change.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 3 points, or 0.2
TAKING ILL: Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen declined $3.73, or 4.4
TECH TROUBLE: Facebook slid $1.53 to $171.52 and security software company Symantec declined 31 cents, or 1
DEAL DEAD: Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor wobbled after the U.S. government stopped its sale to a firm backed by the Chinese government because of national security concerns. Lattice accepted the $1.02 billion offer from Canyon Bridge Partners in November, but investors have long been skeptical the deal would be completed. Last week a U.S. government panel said the deal should be blocked.
Lattice shook off an early loss to rise 7 cents, or 1.2
PRICES: U.S. consumer prices grew 0.4
The Federal Reserve is meeting next week and investors wondered if Thursday's report makes it more likely the Fed will raise interest rates later in the year. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive and slow down economic growth.
Jewelry seller Tiffany dropped $3.44, or 3.6
TENET TALKING? Hospital chain Tenet Healthcare climbed 54 cents, or 3.3
TAKEOFF: Boeing rose another $2.25 to $244.18. Wednesday afternoon, CEO Dennis Muilenberg said the company expects to start delivering more planes. The stock rose 0.6
OVERSEAS: The Bank of England kept its key interest rate at a record low but indicated that it could start raising rates sooner than markets have been expecting. That sent the pound higher and British stocks lower. A stronger pound would hurt the earnings of British companies that do a lot of business overseas.
Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.9
Investors in Asia were disappointed after China's National Bureau of Statistics said the world's second-largest economy grew at a slower pace in August. The Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 0.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 71 cents, or 1.4
BONDS: Bond prices declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 110.61 yen from 110.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1881 from $1.1873. The pound jumped to $1.3354 from $1.3197.
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jays
