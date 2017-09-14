US wildfire costs hit record $2.3 billion; season isn't over
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DENVER — The U.S. government says it has already spent a record $2.3 billion fighting wildfires this year, and 64 major fires are still burning in 10 states.
The Forest Service, the nation's primary firefighting agency, said Thursday it has spent more than $2 billion, and the Interior Department says it has spent $345 million.
The previous record for combined federal firefighting costs was $2.1 billion in 2015.
Hot, dry weather across the Western U.S. has led to one of the worst fire seasons in a decade, and some climate scientists say global warming is partly to blame.
So far this year, U.S. fires have blackened more than 13,000 square miles (34,000 square
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health