UVA to donate money in symbolic repayment of KKK pledge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia is donating to a medical fund for people injured during last month's white nationalist rallies, in a rebuke of a donation the Ku Klux Klan pledged to the university nearly a century ago.

Local media report UVA President Teresa Sullivan says the donation of $12,500 is roughly equal in today's dollars to the $1,000 the KKK pledged in 1921.

It's not clear if the KKK made good on its pledge, but Sullivan says the university wants to acknowledge it, in a way that's "as disagreeable as possible" for any remnants of the hate group.