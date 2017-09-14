Venezuela's government and opposition advance in talks

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Venezuela's government and opposition are advancing in exploratory talks aimed at creating a framework to resolve the nation's economic and political crisis.

Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina said the two sides agreed to meet for a third time Sept. 27, and invite a group of four nations — Mexico, Chile, Bolivia and Nicaragua — to accompany the conversations.

The announcement late Thursday came at the conclusion of two days of talks on the Caribbean island.