Video to come out of 1st fatal NYPD shooting since bodycams

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says it will release bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year.

The video captured a chaotic scene in the Bronx where officers shot and killed a 31-year-old man with a knife and a fake gun about a week ago.

The footage of the shooting of Miguel Richards will be released publicly Thursday over the objection of Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

She says she supported the need for transparency but still had an obligation to her investigation into whether the officer involved should face criminal charges.