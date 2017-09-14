Vietnam braces for storm Doksuri ordering evacuation

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam was bracing for Tropical Storm Doksuri which killed at least four people and left another six missing in the Philippines.

Doksuri, which swept through the Philippines Tuesday as Tropical Depression Maring, has strengthened to a severe tropical storm with wind speed of up to 115 kilometres per hour (71 mph) and is expected to upgrade to a typhoon Friday before making landfall in central Vietnam, according to Vietnam weather forecast centre .

The weather forecasters warned of heavy rains, floods and landslides in some northern and central parts of the country.