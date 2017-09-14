WWII remains on Pacific island identified as Detroit man
DETROIT — The U.S. government has identified the remains of a World War II airman from Detroit who died in a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean in 1944.
Victims of the plane crash were recovered and buried during World War II. The burial site on Betio island was discovered in June by Florida-based History Flight and turned over to the U.S. government.
History Flight is a group that searches for the remains of U.S. war dead. Katie Rasdorf, a volunteer with the group, says Underwood's family was notified last week.