3 inmates hurt after 'disturbance' at Arkansas prison

GRADY, Ark. — Arkansas officials say three inmates were injured in a "disturbance" at a state prison, the latest in a series of incidents that are now under investigation by Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says inmates broke windows and damaged surveillance equipment in a housing area Thursday night at the Cummins Unit in Grady, about 55 miles (90 kilometres ) southeast of Little Rock.

Graves says correctional officers regained control of the situation, but that three inmates were injured and taken to hospitals. Graves says no employees were injured.