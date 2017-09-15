Agent: State police made mistake in case of slain student

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent says his agency made a mistake in failing to pursue leads on four men in the frantic days after nursing student Holly Bobo disappeared from her rural home.

Brent Booth testified Friday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo. She was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons on April 13, 2011.

Two other men — Jason Autry and Adams' brother, John Dylan Adams — face the same charges.