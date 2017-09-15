Alaska Eskimo group seeks hike in whaling harvest quotas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission is seeking a significant increase in the number of bowhead whales that can be harvested annually by subsistence hunters from 11 villages.

The commission wants yearly strike limits raised to 100 from the current 67 strikes, commission Chairman John Hopson Jr. says in a statement to federal officials reviewing the catch limits.

Hopson says the current limit was set in 1997, when the bowhead population was half of today's estimate.

Thursday was the deadline to submit public comments as part of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration review on catch limits for the Alaska Native communities for a six-year period to begin in 2019.