Amid US-Mexico tension, defence chief aims to be calm voice
MEXICO CITY — U.S.
Mattis was meeting with senior government officials in the capital on the eve of Mexico's national Independence Day.
The relationship between Mexico and the United States has faced new challenges under President Donald Trump, who referred to Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during his election campaign. Trump also has insisted Mexico will pay for a U.S. border wall, and has taken a series of measures to boost immigration enforcement.
On his flight Friday to Mexico City, Mattis said his visit is intended to build on what he called a steady
"We have very supportive military-to-military ties, and this is simply to reinforce that," Mattis told reporters
He called U.S.-Mexico security relations "very, very strong" and "built on trust and respect."
Mattis said he intended to discuss the usual array of
Mattis said Mexico, like other countries, has its problems and is "keenly aware of these." Mexico is dealing with them, he said.
The last U.S.
Mattis also was meeting in Mexico City with Gen. Lori Robinson, the commander of U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for